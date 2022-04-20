Sharjah: A fire engulfed two warehouses containing spare parts and scrap material in Sharjah’s Industrial Area 3 today. Firefighters from Sharjah Civil Defence rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, the Director-General of Sharjah Civil Defence, said no injuries were reported in the blaze that broke out at 1.45pm.
Police had to clear the road for emergency crew to conduct the firefighting operation.
The site was later handed over to forensic experts for further investigations to determine the cause of the fire.
Firefighters from Samnan and Mueilah stations took part in the operation.