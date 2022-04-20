Dubai: Two people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries in separate road accidents in Dubai on Monday.
According to Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, the incidents occurred due to violation of traffic rules.
The first accident occurred on Emirates Road towards Abu Dhabi, involving three vehicles as there was not enough space between them. One motorist suffered serious injuries and was transferred to hospital.
“A motorcyclist died in the second accident on Dubai-Hatta Road, towards Lehbab. The biker died after colliding with a truck,” said Brig. Al Mazroui.
In a third accident, a pedestrian died in a run-over accident while he was crossing the road at a non-designated area on Dubai-Hatta Road. “Initial reports revealed that the person was crossing the road when a car ran him over. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot,” Brig. Al Mazroui added.
In the fourth accident, a motorist sustained serious injury after a truck collided with four vehicles due to speeding and reckless driving.
Dubai Police have urged drivers to adhere to speed limits and avoid overtaking, sudden swerving and getting distracted while driving.