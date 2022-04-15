Abu Dhabi: Illuminated e-panels and signage have already been installed by the Abu Dhabi Police across the emirate to remind motorists of posted speed limits under unstable weather conditions.
Flashing 80 km/h speed limit signs will be activated during rain, strong winds, sandstorms, and heavy fog to warn motorists to keep safe distance, according to a statement by Abu Dhabi Police.
The police have urged motorists to comply with the speed limits set by the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety in Abu Dhabi Emirate during hazardous weather conditions, and called for regularly following up on weather forecasts and adhering to relevant preventative measures.