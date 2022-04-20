Ajman: The Commercial Services Corporation, Transport Authority — Ajman has launched the smart vehicle rental service. Developed by Transport Authority — Ajman, along with its strategic partner Udrive, the service allows residents and visitors to rent vehicles through a smart application, without any human intervention. The rental cost includes fuel and parking.
The trial phase for these vehicles witnessed high demand for the service among the public.
Transport Authority — Ajman aims to expand vehicle rental choices for customers by supporting taxis, limousines and smart rental services through Udrive.
Ahmad Saqr Al Matroushi, executive director of the Commercial Services Corporation, added that the smart vehicle rental service in the emirate will help address the need for safe and convenient transport services for commuters.
Al Matroushi indicated that the smart rental service supports the authority’s efforts in making customers happy, raising their level of satisfaction and achieving integration between transportation and communication systems.