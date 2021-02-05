Sharjah skyline Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah: The Sharjah City Municipality has announced the launch of a service to inquire about rental lawsuits in a digital format through its website so that customers need not physically visit the various service centres. This new facility has been introduced in order to provide efficient services within a shorter time span.

Explaining how the new system works, Hamid Al Qaed, Director of the Rental Organisation Department, said that customers can now inquire about rental lawsuits by entering the municipality’s website and selecting the electronic and smart services option. Thereafter, one needs to enter the Rental Regulation Department, select the specific lawsuit and provide the lawsuit number, phone number of the owner or the phone number of the lessee. Upon entering these details, the site will display all the details related to the case and the customer can print out the judgement, if it has already been issued, and take the necessary follow-up measures.

Thabit Al Turaifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, confirmed that this service comes within a group of services that the municipality has recently launched under the second phase of the ‘Sabiq’ digital transformation programme, which it is implementing in cooperation with Evoteq to digitise all its services, based on its keenness to enhance the emirate’s efforts in the field of digital transformation, reduce time and the effort of customers, simplify the procedures by providing all necessary services for a transaction in one place and achieve sustainability in customer service.