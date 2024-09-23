Dubai: The DFM-listed Al Ansari Financial Services will be paying Dh157.5 million as H1-dividend, which is 2.10 fils a share. The last date for investors to exercise their dividend entitlement is September 26.
The dividend distribution will be done on October 16. The company had reported Dh205.4 million as H1-24 net profit, down 22 per cent.
“This dividend reflects our robust financial performance and our commitment to returning value to our shareholders," said Mohammad Ali Al Ansari, Chairman. "We are confident in our ability to continue to deliver sustainable growth and profitability.”
While retaining the dominant market share in the UAE, the company has been making some advances outside of the UAE. In July, it bought BFC Group for $200 million to widen the reach to Bahrain. It followed a deal in Oman, where Al Ansari took a controlling stake in one of the leading money exchange companies in the Sultanate.