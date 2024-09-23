“This dividend reflects our robust financial performance and our commitment to returning value to our shareholders," said Mohammad Ali Al Ansari, Chairman. "We are confident in our ability to continue to deliver sustainable growth and profitability.”

While retaining the dominant market share in the UAE, the company has been making some advances outside of the UAE. In July, it bought BFC Group for $200 million to widen the reach to Bahrain. It followed a deal in Oman, where Al Ansari took a controlling stake in one of the leading money exchange companies in the Sultanate.