Al Ain will face Al Ahly in the next phase of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup after seeing off Auckland City in a goal-laden encounter at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

Hernan Crespo’s side endured some nervy moments against their determined visitors from New Zealand but ultimately prevailed to progress to the next stage of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Few had predicted a close-run contest beforehand, and fewer still would have seen it coming when Al Ain raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 11 minutes.

Their opener was a defensive calamity for the New Zealanders, with Fabio Cardoso allowed to ghost in unmarked to head home from close range. There was little they could do to prevent the second, however, with Sekou Baba Gassama drilling an unstoppable left-footed drive into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

A drubbing looked to be on the cards, and yet Auckland recovered their composure, rallied and strung together some impressive attacks before halving the deficit as half-time approached.

Jerson Lagos got them off the mark with a goal direct from a corner, with the Colombian’s inswinging cross evading everyone en route to flashing into the net off the inside of the far post.

And while Al Ain re-established their two-goal cushion in first-half stoppage time, when Matias Palacios lofted in a cool and classy finish, the Kiwis continued to cause problems.

Indeed, it was no more than Auckland deserved when they hauled themselves back into contention with a well-constructed move, rounded off by Myer Bevan’s close-range finish.

Rocked further by the rattling of their crossbar from another Lagos set piece, Crespo looked to his bench – and found the answer in star substitute Soufiane Rahimi.

The Moroccan, top scorer at the recent Men’s Olympic Football Tournament, settled the match with a typically deadly finish, glancing home a header from Matias Segovia’s inviting cross.

Rahimi later added a sixth in stoppage time after another substitute, Alejandro Romero, had scored the pick of the goals with a sublime curling left-footed shot from long range.