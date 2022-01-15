Dubai: UAE-based Indian expat Charul Chaturvdei Jaitly is on cloud nine after recently winning the title of ‘Mrs UAE International’ in December 2021 in Dubai.

Jaitly said the win came despite a major struggle while preparing for the international pageant. In August 2021, Jaitly faced serious gynaecology-related issues. As a result, she had to undergo an eight-hour surgery.

“At the same time, the Mrs UAE International pageant team had contacted me for registering. This was the time when my medical condition was getting worse. I was advised surgery,” she said.

She flew back home to Mumbai, India, and underwent the operation.

Jaitly recalled smiling and telling her husband about the email from the pageant team following her application. “I was in bed recovering at the hospital when I received the email. It motivated me to get up and go win my title.”

Coping with pain

Jaitly said her medical condition was painful. Post-surgery, she still suffered a lot of discomfort. “There was a point I felt like a victim. I asked ‘why me?’”.

It was in those moments that she found her answer. “I believe that nothing in life happens without a bigger purpose, which is sometimes a bit difficult to understand and often takes us a long time to comprehend. From entering the OT [operation theatre] with a big smile, to accepting all the changes that came along post operation, I decided to accept it all with open arms. As they say, ‘you have to put up with the rain, if you want to see the rainbow’,” she said.

That rainbow eventually appeared for Jaitly with her international pageant win.

In November 2021, she had to undergo follow-up tests that would decide the future course of action. “The reports were excellent and I was allowed to cycle, swim and do yoga. These are things that I really enjoy but had to refrain from them for four months.”

As luck would have it, she received the call from the pageant team as the dates were closing – she had to register herself for the pageant.

Bouncing back

“I had no expectations and was aware that other participants had been in the programme for months, practicing and rehearsing for the grand finale. Against all odds, with the new found hope and support from my family, I decided to enter the pageant to bounce back in life,” said Jaitly.

Not only did she bounce back, but she also participated and won the crown.

Charul Chaturvdei Jaitly wears her crown Image Credit: Supplied

“I made a promise to share my story with everyone and anyone who needs to hear this. I believe we all can use a little bit of motivation. And when it comes from a simple small town girl like me, the story hits home for many.”

Keeping busy

Currently, Jaitly is busy running her own business (Mātiti Group), speaking at public events, planting thousands of trees around the world, and now making a debut in the fashion and beauty world. Jaitly also has her own YouTube channel, Mātiti People.

She is confident that winning the title of Mrs UAE International will enable her to add value to her work and also contribute to the beauty industry. She on a mission to create awareness around “inner beauty, inner healing, and inner alignment”.