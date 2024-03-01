Dubai: A Lulu Hypermarket was on Friday inaugurated at Dubai Outlet Mall, marking the retail group’s 25th store in Dubai and 296th globally.

Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group, told Gulf News on the inauguration’s sidelines that the Group aims to reach 300 outlets globally in over a year’s time. He added that demand was high in the UAE and GCC region.

“Inflation is no longer a major concern. Shipping is, however, an issue. But governments around the world are looking at tackling this and finding a solution for retailers,” said Yusuff Ali.

“The latest Lulu Hypermarket at Dubai Outlet Mall is said to be the first ‘Outlet concept’ in the Middle East and one of the most sought-after retail destinations in Dubai.”

On Friday, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, officially inaugurated the Hypermarket in the presence of Naser Khammas Al Yammahi, Chairman of Dubai Outlet Mall, and other dignitaries.

Minister Al Marri (3rd R), Yusuff Ali (2nd R) and other dignitaries at the inauguration Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

The Lulu Hypermarket - Dubai Outlet Mall

Spread across more than 97,000 square feet area, the new store houses a massive collection of local and globally-sourced products alike.

The official opening was held on March 1 Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

The Outlet also has an array of hot food stations with global cuisines to cater to a wide footfall. Categories at the new store also include a counter for groceries, fresh food, meat and fish, bakery, dairy, pizza and snacks. Also a roastery, health and beauty, electronics, IT Products, home appliances, and much more make the Hypermarket appealing to customers.

Display sign of Lulu Hpermarket on Dubai Outlet Mall Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

“We are very happened we have opened an outlet here at Dubai Outlet Mall. It is a popular destination where people go. We are expecting a footfall between 40,000 and 50,000 people,” Yusuff Ali said.

“We are glad to launch our latest hypermarket at this prestigious shopping destination that will provide a world-class shopping experience not only to the residents living within the area, but also to the tourists and business enthusiasts coming to the UAE. Over the years of catering to different nationalities, we have seen the growing demand for internationally sourced products. This is why it will be our continuous commitment to offer high-quality products at the most affordable prices in the market.”