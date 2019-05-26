A video of how Dubai Ruler’s in-laws break their fast at home went viral on social media

A video of how Jordan's royal family break their fast has gone viral across social networking sites in the Arab region.

Dubai: The spirit of Ramadan is about reflection, spiritual renewal and peace. It is also time to seek Allah’s forgiveness and share his blessings with family and friends.

The month of Ramadan encourages people to get together for meals, and that is why the main meal that ends the fast – iftar – is shared with family and friends whenever possible.

On Saturday evening, residents in the Arab region caught a glimpse into the life of Jordan’s royal family and saw how they broke their fast just like any regular family would; buffet style on a cozy table while mom served dad the hot dishes.

The video, which was uploaded on Queen Rania’s Instagram account, grabbed the interest of social media users and went viral overnight.

The Insta story garnered a great deal of interest from UAE residents who were curious to see the in-laws of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

In April 2004, Shaikh Mohammed married Princess Haya of Jordan.

In the video, viewers can hear the call for prayer and see King Abdullah II of Jordan breaking his fast with water and dates.