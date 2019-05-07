Dubai's Ramadan greetings from ruling family went viral on Tuesday across social media

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, sent a Ramadan greeting that went viral in the UAE with 1.2m views. Image Credit: Screengrab

Also in this package Iftar in Dubai: 101 places to eat out in Ramadan 2019

Dubai: Family members and friends took the first day of Ramadan to wish their loved ones a blessed and holy month, as social media and SMS were flooded with greetings.

Two Ramadan greetings stood out from the crowd and went viral in the UAE, garnering over 1.4 million views combined.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, posted a video clip of paper cutting art that depicted the essence of Ramadan, such as the crescent, mosque and cannon, as well as the emirate’s iconic landmarks like the Burj Al Arab and the Palm Jumeirah.

The video, which was accompanied with the hashtag #Ramadan in both Arabic and English, received more than 9,000 comments from UAE residents who responded with their own Ramadan greetings to the Crown Prince of Dubai.

Shaikha Latifa Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), also used Instagram to wish expats a blessed Ramadan.