Two countries stressed that their security relationship is integral to the region

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed meets with King Abdullah II in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: WAM

Dubai - His Highness Shaikh Mohamad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, recieved King Abdullah II of Jordan on Wednesday at Al Bateen Palace.

King Abdullah was accompanied with his son Prince Al Hussain bin Abdullah, Crown Prince of Jordan.

Shaikh Mohamad stressed that the UAE is closely co-ordinating with Jordan on the current regional developments to protect the supreme interests of Arab countries and ensure security and stability in the region, including safeguarding the freedom of navigation.

During the meeting, Shaikh Mohamad Bin Zayed commended Jordan's support for the UAE and Saudi Arabia, stressing that Jordan represents a significant strategic depth for the GCC states. Saying "We stand in solidarity with one another in the face of all challenges".

At the end of the King's visit to the UAE, a joint UAE-Jordan statement was issued reiterating the two countries' unwavering determination to expanding cooperation across various fronts and to taking up all necessary steps to open up fresh vistas for economic, trade, investment and tourist cooperation.

King Abdullah reaffirmed that the security of the UAE and wider Gulf region is an integral part of Jordan's own security.

Both leaders gave orders to their foreign ministers to start coordination tol ensure proper co-ordination on any stances taken towards the various challenges besetting the region.

In the meeting it has also been decided that the two countries will conduct joint military exercises in the foreseeable future, Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed and the king also attended a lecture, entitled 'Changing the global face of children's medicine', presented at Al Bateen Palace.