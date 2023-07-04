Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has invited a Kuwaiti boy, Badr, to visit Responding to a message by the boy on social media that he wanted to vist Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Hamdan said, , “Whoever knows the child Badr tell him that I invite him and his family to visit Dubai to see Burj Khalifa and the beautiful destinations of Dubai.”
The video of the Kuwaiti child had gone viral on social media. Answering a question on video by Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabas about a place he wanted to visit with his father, the child Badr had said, “I would like to visit Burj Khalifain Dubai.”
Badar was in the airport along his family heading to the UAE to spend Eid vacation here.
The video gained a lot traction amongofficials in Dubai, including Mohammad Al Abbar of Emaar who also offered the boy an invitation to visit Burj Khalifa.
Badr said that he knew many things about Burj Khalifa as he watched programmes on television. “I will see Burj Khalifa and spend four nights in Dubai,” he said.