Dubai: An Emirati man on Wednesday won $1 million (around Dh3.67 million) in the latest Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw held at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport.

Ali Al Owais, 52, based in Sharjah, won in the Millennium Millionaire Series 380 with ticket number 3651, which he purchased online on December 25, 2021.

A regular participant at the DDF promotion for three years now, Al Owais is a father of five, running a real estate business.

He purchased four tickets in Millennium Millionaire Series 380 and was delighted with his win. He said: “I am so happy to win.”

Al Owais is the 12th Emirati to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

More winners

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was held for four luxury vehicles.

Saudi national Mohamad Al Salem, 56, based in Dhahran, won a BMW X6 M50i car, with ticket number 1242 in Finest Surprise Series 1793, which he purchased online on December 19, 2021.

A regular participant in the DDF promotion since 1992, Al Salem is a father of three and runs his own business.

Al Salem is a second time winner with Dubai Duty Free as he previously won a BMW 750Li car, with ticket number 631 in Finest Surprise Series 1270 on January 9, 2007.

He purchased two tickets in Finest Surprise Series 1793 and was ecstatic to win for the second time. “I will continue to participate in the hope of making it third time lucky,” he said.

Finest Surprise Series was also held on Wednesday Image Credit: Supplied

Another Emirati, Dubai-based Saood Ahli, 37, won a Mercedes Benz S500 car, with ticket number 1233 in Finest Surprise Series 1794, which he purchased online on December 20, 2021.

A regular participant at DDF’s promotion for 15 years, Ahli is a father of one and works for Dubai Police while running his own travel agency.

“This is the best opportunity and I encourage everyone to participate,” he said

Meanwhile, a Saudi expat living in Dubai, Nawwaf Al Husseini, 41, won a Harley-Davidson Pan America RA 1250 motorbike, with ticket number 0516 in Finest Surprise Series 483, which he purchased online on January.

A regular participant in the DDF promotion for five years, Al Husseini is a father of one and works as corporate banker for a local bank. “I will participate more often and hopefully win again,” he said.

A Pakistani expat in Dubai, Adil Sardar Nazir, 37, won a BMW R nineT Scrambler motorbike, with ticket number 0157 in Finest Surprise Series 484, which he purchased online on January 11.