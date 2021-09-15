The first Emirates Draw will be held on September 25 Image Credit:

Dubai: Emirates Draw is launching a new weekly draw that will have seven guaranteed winners of Dh77,777 – in addition to an entry for a grand prize of Dh77,777,777, the largest such prize in UAE’s history.

Emirates Draw said it will be the first draw “to embed a significant social and environmental component” to its operating model. The first project will be supporting marine biodiversity through its support of a ‘Coral Reef Programme’ in Fujairah that is expected to plant more than 1.5 million coral reef polyps. This will be followed by other significant environmental and sustainability programmes.

How to participate

By purchasing an Dh50 coral polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com, or across a growing network of authorised Emirates Draw retailers, consumers can choose to participate in the weekly draw. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one.

With their purchase, consumers are entered into a raffle where every week seven participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.

When will the draw be held?

Emirates Draw will be streamed live every Saturday at 7pm UAE time on the www.emiratesdraw.com and www.gulfnews.com website and across the company’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

The first draw will take place on September 25.

Emirates Draw said it has obtained all the required approvals from the local authorities and has implemented “worldwide best practices to ensure full transparency and fairness”.

‘Giving back to the community’

Mohammad Al Awadhi, Managing Partner, Emirates Draw, said: “We saw this as a unique opportunity to create a purpose-driven activity that will provide better value to participants through their purchases, by celebrating weekly winners, but also giving back to the community through our environmental CSR initiatives.”

He added: “The purpose of Emirates Draw is to deliver on a promise ‘For a Better Tomorrow’. In addition to allowing UAE residents to improve their lives, we will be supporting environmental programmes across the UAE, with the Fujairah Coral Reef Programme being the first of many initiatives.”

What is Emirates Draw?