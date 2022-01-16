Dubai: For the past 25 years, Bangladeshi expat Mohammed Nasiruddin has only seen heavy traffic on the roads between Al Shindagha Tunnel and the Hyatt signal in Deira.

Sunday morning threw up a different scenario after Dubai’s landmark Infinity Bridge opened to motorists and the 46-year-old Shindagha Tunnel was closed on one side for two months to link it with the new bridge.

Shindagha Tunnel from Bur Dubai to Deira, which used to witness heavy traffic earlier, wore a deserted look on Sunday morning as traffic got diverted to Infinity Bridge. Image Credit: Gulf News

As Gulf News drove around the Infinity Bridge and also crossed the Shindagha Tunnel from Bur Dubai to Deira to expereince the change, we witnessed an almost empty tunnel that used to have chock-a-block traffic during peak hours.

“I have not seen this main road with so less traffic any time in the past 25 years, except when there was some maintenance work,” shopkeeper Nasiruddin told Gulf News as we met him right after crossing the tunnel.

“Usually, there is more traffic on this road over the weekends. It is a surprise sight for us today being a holiday,” said Nasiruddin, who runs a kandoora shop on Ayal Nasir Street.

Sayeed Ahmed runs a readymade garment shop on the service road right opposite the Gold Souq Metro Bus Station. Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News

Sayeed Ahmed, who runs a readymade garment shop on the service road right opposite the Gold Souq Metro Bus Station, said he initially thought that the Shindagha Tunnel was closed on both sides.

“I always sit outside the shop when there is no customer. I couldn’t see cars coming out of the tunnel and I thought even this side of the tunnel is closed. It is a new experience not to see traffic on the main road in front of my shop like this. There used to be a constant flow of vehicles on this road even at 1am,” the Indian expat said.

Mohammed Ramshad, who works in another readymade garment shop on Sabkha Road, said traffic from Shindagha Tunnel piles up at Hyatt traffic signal and spills over to Naif signal.

Mohammed Ramshad works in a readymade garment shop on Sabkha Road, Deira. Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News

“These areas are always busy. It is nice to see smooth flowing traffic outside,” said the Indian expat, who has been working in the same shop for seven years.

More business expected

Traders in the surrounding areas believe the new bridge will bring in more business.

“Customers from Bur Dubai and beyond would hesitate to come this side sometimes due to traffic and parking issues. I think this bridge will change that. More people will drive down to this area and we will get more business,” said Nasiruddin.

Ramshad said less traffic on the main road will also contribute to more parking slots around the streets.