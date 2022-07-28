Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has issued 105,300 fines in the first six months of 2022 for distracted driving, which included fines for motorists using handheld devices while driving.
The offence, which is classified as a serious violation, is penalised with a Dh800 fine, and four traffic black points, the Police warned on Wednesday (July 27).
Serious violation
In a statement, Brigadier General Mohammed Al Himiri, director of the traffic and patrols directorate, said this particular behaviour can often prove fatal, and that the majority of road traffic accidents during the year have occurred because motorists failed to focus on the road and its conditions while driving,
Sudden swerving
Motorists who use handheld devices to scroll or to take pictures while driving, as well as those who are busy talking to passengers, tend to swerve suddenly on the roads when they finally notice upcoming conditions. They also fail to notice approaching vehicles or diversions, and this leads to serious accidents, Al Himiri explained.
The offence is penalised in Article 32of the Federal Traffic Law No 178 of 2017 regarding Traffic Control and Traffic Procedures.
The Police is therefore working to increase awareness about the risks of distracted driving through its online and social media platforms, with the content being shared in a variety of languages in order to increase its reach. Public buses and fuelling stations across Abu Dhabi are also displaying warnings about this risky road behaviour.