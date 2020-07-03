Dubai: Presenting an innovative flight-themed daycation, Dubai Ladies Club (DLC) is offering members a complete take off into a luxurious experience.
The club, located on Jumeirah Beach Road, released a video on social media highlighting the fun-filled day at a private beach, spa and pool, for women.
Adjusting to the new normal, the club has created an aviation-themed experience around the luxurious property which boasts of a world-class spa, swimming pools, private beach, restaurants and fitness centre.
Picking up flight motifs, members are invited to step into the club as though they were taking off on an exotic holiday destination for the day. As soon as ‘check in’ is completed at the reception, the ‘passengers’ are handed a sanitisation kit. A chaperone is provided to the member to walk through the happiness path out on the open beach. Every beach lounge has been carefully sanitised. ‘Passengers’ to pick up beach and pool essentials on the menu through a bar code with absolutely no contact.
Under the shade of the palm trees overlooking a pristine white private beach, ‘passengers’ can order delicious beach or pool-side breakfast or lunch, watch the sea and take in the scenic beauty of the place.
The club has a rich menu of culinary delights. Members can also enjoy some retail therapy at the shops housed at the club.