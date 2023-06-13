Dubai: It was 11 am, June 10, 2023, hundreds of Chinese expatriates in the UAE ran at a special indoor event in Dubai, to support the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

This was the first step of a six-month ‘Green BiWalk’ initiative, which aims to promote low-carbon awareness, encourage active individual responses to climate change, and support the COP28 conference in Dubai to achieve carbon neutrality.

Around 100,000 people in the UAE and China are expected to walk a total mileage of more than one million kilometers. Activities will be held simultaneously in Dubai, Beijing, Ordos, and other places in China over the course of the next six months.

Chinese Consul General Li Xuhang announced the launch of the initiative at the event. Image Credit: Xuena Zhang/Gulf News

Chinese Consul General Li Xuhang announced the launch of the initiative at the event. He said, “China will support the UAE in hosting the global event.... The ‘Green BiWalk to Dubai’ activity launched today is our support.

We organised the activity around ‘Green’, a hue popular among people both in China and the UAE due to its meaning of life and hope. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

The initiative is by the International Cooperation Center of National Development and Reform Commission of China and the Consulate General of China in Dubai, and organised by Beijing Silk Road Cooperation and Development Promotion Association and Hala China.

Working as a marketing manager in the UAE, Zhongyang Zhao, one of the attendees said, “Dubai’s COP28 is its contribution to the future development of society on climate change. Responding to COP28, BiWalk plays an important role in addressing the environmental issues we face.

The event raises awareness among people ….In terms of economy, the world can drive the development of environmental protection related sectors. - Zhongyang Zhao is a marketing manager in the UAE.

“It raises awareness among people …. In terms of environment, we can join hands to save energy and reduce emissions by adopting environmentally friendly travel methods. In terms of economy, the world can drive the development of environmental protection related sectors.”

Walking, running, and cycling not only reduce environmental burdens, but also improve one’s fitness. They are great sustainable mobility methods. - Chenzi Ren, a member of the sales team at a hospitality company in the UAE