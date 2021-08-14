On the auspicious occasion of the nation’s 75th Independence Day, Al Ansari Exchange extends its heartfelt greetings and warm congratulations to Pakistan and its people, thanking them for their significant contributions to global society.
The ties that bind the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan are built on strong historical, cultural, religious and economic foundations. The South Asian nation is among the top 25 most important strategic global trade partners with the Emirates. It is also one of the UAE’s top five busiest remittance corridors, according to the Central Bank of the UAE Annual Report, amounting to Dh18.7 billion in 2020, which is equivalent to 11.9 per cent of the country’s remittance share.
Today, the Pakistani community is the second largest expat community in the UAE, making our country their second home and actively promoting its growth and prosperity.
Al Ansari Exchange reaffirms its commitment to serving the Pakistani expat community in the UAE via its highly secure digital channels and extensive network of branches spread across the country. In addition to that, we continue to run our various promotions around the year, giving back to our community of valued clients, who include our Pakistani customers, as our way of thanking them for their trust and confidence.