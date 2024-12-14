Athens: One man died late Saturday when a migrant boat sank off Crete, Greece's coastguard said, leaving 40 people reportedly missing while 39 survivors were rescued.

The boat sank 12 nautical miles southwest of the island, according to ERTNEWS, which reported the 40 missing.

A huge rescue operation is under way in the sea south of the island of Gavdos after the boat capsized shortly after midnight, the coastguard said.

An Italian frigate and helicopters were operating at the site, with more ships heading to the area.

Local media said another man was taken by helicopter to hospital in the city of Chania on Crete and was admitted to intensive care.

Greece has seen a 25-percent increase overall this year in the number of migrants entering, fleeing war and poverty, with a 30-percent increase to Rhodes and the southeast Aegean, according to the migration ministry.