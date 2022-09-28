Abu Dhabi: Residents can help fund live-saving heart surgery by clocking up their daily steps in a community initiative by a UAE-based healthcare provider.

Aster DM Foundation will donate 100 Indian rupees (Dh4.40) for every 10,000 steps walked by an individual in one day, and the amount will be used to support paediatric cardiac surgeries for underprivileged children, the Foundation said in a statement.

In 2021, Heart2Heart Walks contributed 2.26 million Indian rupees (Dh101,000) for pediatric-cardiac surgeries of underprivileged children.

In order to contribute, participants will need to record their steps on their gadgets or smartphones, and share their step count through screenshots with Aster Volunteers.

The latest 2022 initiative is part of the second edition of Heart2Heart Walks, and was launched on the occasion of World Heart Day by Aster Volunteers, the corporate social responsibility arm of Aster DM Healthcare in the GCC and India. It aims to encourage people to walk for heart health, and provide a greater cause of saving lives.

The effort commenced today at Aster Hospital Mankhool, Dubai, and will run until October 16. During this period, individuals wishing to participate can register online via heart2heart.astervolunteers.com and walk a minimum of 10,000 steps per day for two weeks of the campaign period.

With the combined efforts of the participating individuals, Aster DM Foundation will be donating 100 Indian rupees for minimum 10,000 steps a day through Aster Volunteers Treatment Aid programme in India.

Extended programme

As an extension to this year’s activity, an awareness drive around the initiative will be organised at Al Jazeera Park and Al Buhaira Corniche, Sharjah, on October 9, in partnership with Aster Hospital and Medcare Hospital in Sharjah. The initiative will conclude with a mega event on October 16 at Zabeel Park, Dubai, where the people who complete the highest number of steps will be awarded.

“Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of deaths globally, however, half of these can be prevented. In India, two million children have undetected congenital heart issues. Through the Heart2Heart Walk initiative by Aster Volunteers, we at Aster want to encourage people to take proactive measures to safeguard their heart health and support underprivileged children with cardiac ailments in gaining a healthy future. Our efforts are in line with WHO’s theme of World Heart Day 2022 - ‘Use Heart for Every Heart’. Let us give hope to people, lets walk for our own health and for the smiles of underprivileged kids,” said Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director at Aster DM Healthcare.