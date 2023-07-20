Dubai: The Arabian Ranches, where posh living and expansive spaces are the main themes, is easily one of of Dubai’s best-kept secrets in terms of community living.

Developed by Emaar, Arabian Ranches — often referred to as just “Ranches” — is located off the Umm SuqeimSreet on the Al Qudra Road.

We met some of the residents, who rave about the community vibe.

Living in a 5-bedroom villa

South African expat Byron Kraemer and his wife Yulia moved into their posh five-bedroom villa in 2020. It comes with a private swimming pool and the inside look and feel has been retouched by the couple.

The Kraemer family moved into their posh five-bedroom villa at the Arabian Ranches in Dubai in 2020.

“What you see inside is all Byron’s design, feel and look,” said Yulia referring to her husband.

Yulia said the pandemic opened the couple’s eyes to move into a bigger living space with their daughter Lydia. Today, the couple have another daughter Ivana.

Byron said: “We were looking for a home with a large space. I came across this villa. It was going to be listed in an open house. I saw the house, fell in love with it. I asked the agent to hold off the open house. I booked the house and today we live in it. There have been no regrets what so ever.”

Property bought during pandemic

He added that the Ranches has fared really well in terms of price and rent since the pandemic.

“We bought our property during Covid. Today the value of our home has doubled. Since we have also redone our interiors, the price of our unit could be higher than the market,” said Byron who lives in a villa with a built-up area of 3,500 square feet on a 9,500 square feet plot area at Mirador La Collecion.”

Chaya Ramful, from Mauritius, lives in Arabian Ranches 1 (Reem 1), and said she cannot imagine living in any other community of Dubai. Chaya lives in a villa with 3,000 square feet built up area with a plot size of 6,300 square feet in Al Reem.

An open space with a man-made lake at the Arabian Ranches, Dubai. Image Credit: Clint Egbert | Gulf News

She said: “Someone had advertised to sell the property. But when we went to check the place it turned out that the landlord was not serious about selling his property. My husband and I fell in love with the community no sooner we came to view the property. So we paid a little premium on the property and moved in.”

Her son Rishabh said: “I have many friends here. I don’t want to live anywhere else. There are many facilities. My friends and I love playing in the park and the play courts inside the community,” he said.

Lush green parks

An Indian family who moved to Dubai a little over years also picked the Ranches to live in. Jaidev Nath, his wife Archana and two children Ishaan and Ahaana live in Palma, Arabian Ranches 2.

“We bought the property in August 2021. We used to live in Dubai Hills and that time the rental prices were going through the roof. We shifted our mentality to think if it is the right time to make an investment in Dubai.

‘’We wanted to live in an Emaar community. We liked the way Emaar communities are built. We saw properties in Ranches 2 and we liked the lush green parks. There was a school inside the community as well. We were also looking for open floor plans and decided to nail this down.”

Archana has redone the inside of the family’s villa. “We love it here. We have found friends. My children have friends around the community as well.”

Rishabh Jain, a student at Dubai College (left), and Chaya Ramful, Commercial Manager, at a private company in the UAE. Image Credit: Clint Egbert | Gulf News (From left) Byron and Yuliya Kraemer. Image Credit: Clint Egbert | Gulf News Inside a property at Dubai's Arabian Ranches, Mirador la collection. Image Credit: Clint Egbert | Gulf News Arabian Ranches residents Archana and Jaidev Nath. Image Credit: Clint Egbert (From left) Ahaana Dia Nath, Archana Nath, Jaidev Nath and Ishaan Dev Nath. Image Credit: Clint Egbert | Gulf News Arabian Ranches residents (from left) Byron, Lydia and Yuliya Kraemer. Image Credit: Clint Egbert | Gulf News The Kraemer family, who live in a 5-bedroom property at the Arabian Ranches, Dubai. Image Credit: Rishabh Jain, Year 7 at Dubai College (left), and Chaya Ramful, Commercial Manager, Private Company. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit: Arabian Ranches, Al Reem 1. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit: Arabian Ranches, Al Reem 1. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit: Arabian Ranches, Palma. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit: Arabian Ranches, Mirador la collection. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit: Arabian Ranches, Mirador la collection. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit: View gallery as list

Upsides of Arabian Ranches living

This massive residential development is split into three phases [Arabian Ranches 1, 2 and 3]. A range of villas and town houses complete the development, making it an ideal living for families.

The Ranches is a place where you can develop and create the happiest memories with your family.

No doubt an upscale place for families, the Ranches offers a wide variety of amenities and larger homes in the shape of villas and townhouses.

There is a good selection of neighbourhood amenities available at Arabian Ranches.

Yes, it is a nice neighbourhood, with a good range of amenities, green belt, good access to roads networks and transportation system, and more to complete the lifestyle; in other words, it is a family-friendly community.

Amenities

Residents enjoy luxurious living with amenities like shared swimming pools, lovely gardens, and play areas for kids. The quiet community of the Ranches has plenty of open spaces, bike paths, and pathways.

The Arabian Ranches Golf Course and the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club are both nearby, providing superb sporting opportunities.

Townhouses in Arabian Ranches with luxury amenities that have 3 and 4 bedrooms are available.