The RAAM is no ordinary bicycle race. Spanning over 3,000 miles from the Pacific to the Atlantic, it tests every ounce of an athlete’s endurance, grit, and resolve. Competing in such a formidable race had been a dream for Dr Machani since he turned 50.

“It has taken me another five years of consistent training and finding the right teammates to bring this dream to fruition,” he told Gulf News.

But Dr Machani’s journey to RAAM was not a smooth ride. A year before he shifted to Dubai, he could barely complete a 25-mile practice ride without almost hailing a taxi to return home. That humbling experience in Stratford upon Avon in England while he was working in the UAE ignited a determination within him to transform his fitness.

“Fitness had become a fantasy that I longed to achieve,” he recalled.

Dr Machani with the finisher medal post the Race Across America. Image Credit: Supplied

“It occurred to me that the first half of my life was spent in making my career and money and I didn’t want to spend all the money I had earned to take care of my health in the second half of my life.”

By June 2024, he stood at the starting line of RAAM, ready to conquer the gruelling race.

Epic endurance test

Dr Machani’s preparation for RAAM involved an intense training regimen in the UAE, utilising the facilities and challenging terrains here like Al Qudra, Wadi Shawka Mountain, Jebel Jais, and Jebel Hafeet.

“My training was rigorous, but the facilities in the UAE are top-notch, and they helped me prepare for this challenge.”

For eight months, he trained for 12 hours four times a week, combining cycling with core and flexibility exercises in the gym twice a week. His diet was equally stringent, with a strict “once-a-week carb” eating regimen for two months. To adapt to different weather conditions, he also trained in the UK and Spain.

Yet, RAAM proved to be an ordeal of epic proportions.

Over the nine days of the race, Dr Machani experienced extreme temperatures of up to 46°C in Arizona, thunderstorms in Trinidad, and fierce winds in Kansas. Sleep was a rare luxury, totalling just 20 hours throughout the race. “The first third of the race challenged my body and mind, the next third tested my legs and power, and the final stretch demanded sheer mental resilience,” he recalled.

Emotional dedication

Completing RAAM was not just a personal triumph but also an emotional journey for Dr Machani. He dedicated his race to his cousin, who was also his classmate and dear friend, who passed away from glioma (a brain tumour) just the day before the race began.

“This race was for him,” he said, with a deep sense of loss and determination.

Hearing his children’s encouraging voice messages and having his wife by his side provided the most touching and memorable moments of his nine-day-journey, said the father of two.

Dr Machani competed in the four-person category. His team comprised all doctors including a woman who are his former colleagues from the UK. “I was excited to ride as a team with my good doctor friends who thrive in taking upon challenges and succeed in flying colours. Our aim was to complete the race safely and have fun riding together and having a good time with our crew staff. We did it to also raise funds towards Small Steps charity,” he said.

The London-based organisation is a free service providing specialist help and support to parents with physically disabled children.

The journey of transformation

Reflecting on his epic race, Dr Machani highlighted that such races and marathons teach invaluable life lessons—overcoming challenges and stress through sheer willpower, supported by family and friends. “These races are not won by our strengths alone, but by pure grit, resilience, and support from our friends and families,” he pointed out.

Dr Machani believes in simple healthy living and engages in a lot of sports activities, besides cycling. Image Credit: Supplied

“Everest is much more dangerous but RAAM is much harder,” he said, quoting Austrian adventurer Wolfgang Fasching who has summitted Everest and completed the RAAM.

Interestingly, Dr Machani had completed the Everest Base Camp Trek in 2022. A year later, he even led a group of 21 professionals and executives to Gokyo-Renjo-La Pass and the Everest Base Camp.

All that became possible because Dr Machani’s transformation did not stop at cycling. He embraced various sports.

“What started as simple healthy living, soon turned into a whirlwind of activities. Whilst cycling was my main interest, my innate desire took me to other sports and I took up running and started participating in the world’s major marathons including Berlin and London.”

Future fitness goals

He now aspires to complete the New York, Boston, Tokyo, and Chicago marathons in the coming years. His future goals also include an unsupported 1,000km solo bike ride in Austria, climbing Him Lung (7,200 meters) in the Himalayas, and possibly even riding around the world.

As a surgeon who frequently treats athletes, Dr Machani has gained a deeper appreciation for the dedication required to excel in both sports and life. At 55, he inspires others through his relentless pursuit of fitness and adventure. He believes his athletic endeavours enhance his medical practice, enabling him to connect with and treat athletes more effectively. “Being an athlete helps me to understand my patients, who are mainly athletes, better, and I strive to help them return to their sports as quickly as possible,” he said.