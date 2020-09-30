Dubai condoled Kuwait over the passing of its Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.
A day after the death of the 91-year-old Ruler, Burj Khalia – the tallest building in the world – lit up in tribute to the Emir.
The image of the late Emir was projected onto the building in black and white. The video of the moments was posted on Twitter along with the caption: “We extend our deepest condolences to the nation of Kuwait and its people on the passing of His Highness the Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber. May his soul rest in peace.”
Kuwait’s leader for over 50 years passed away on Tuesday in the US. The new Emir was named soon after. On Wednesday, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah took the constitutional oath and became the 16th Emir of Kuwait.
Following the swearing in, Emir Sheikh Nawaf delivered a statement to the National Assembly (parliament). “We will remember with all pride the directions of the late Emir Sheikh Sabah, which will continue to [be a] beacon.”