“Two years ago, we launched our print and digital bundle subscription, and the response has been positive,” said Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO, Editor-in-Chief, and Executive Director of Publications at Gulf News.

He noted the changing media consumption patterns. “Readers who traditionally only stayed with print have now started reading on gulfnews.com, too, as part of this campaign, and able to enjoy the wider bouquet of content that is available online. The hesitation that might have been there, previously, among print readers is no longer there. This is good news for the industry. It is, indeed, better for more and more readers to move to digital.

“Interestingly, recent research suggests that younger audiences also still value print for features, analysis, and opinion pieces requiring deeper engagement, while online dominance for fast-moving news continues. Therefore, the bundled offering provides these new readers with the best of both worlds: The depth and analysis of print alongside the immediacy and multi-media experience of online content. This can be seen as a strategic adaptation to evolving consumption trends while preserving the value of both platforms.

“We believe this bundling of print and digital subscription will also encourage families to instill the habit of reading news in their children, promoting critical thinking and media literacy in future generations.

“There are movements in some countries to go back to reading printed books and to move away from online learning. We believe the same applies to journalism as well – print will retain its value. Perhaps we are witnessing a slow resurgence of print media. Once again, Gulf News is part of this evolution, with its innovative approach to subscription.

“We have undergone many changes, especially in our print product, over the past year but we have always ensured the quality of content that we bring to our reading community – proof of that are the readers who are still loyal to Gulf News

“We thank all our loyal readers for their support over the years and for choosing Gulf News as their source of quality journalism and content in the UAE.”

What is the Digital and Print offer? Priced at Dh529, the subscription will give you a one-year access to all the exclusive content on gulfnews.com, including in-depth analysis, explainers and special feature stories. You will also receive the print edition of the newspaper for one year.

Along with this, you will receive the following value back vouchers:

BLACK+DECKER – Dh100 voucher (visit https://blackanddeckerredemption.ae/ to redeem the voucher)

Hatam Restaurant – Two vouchers worth Dh1​​​​​​​00

The Pizza Company – Dh50 voucher

Top Plants – Dh100 voucher

Brainy n Bright – Dh650 voucher

Potru Raju, Director of Circulation, Sales and Distribution, shared how the new value back vouchers will bring even more benefits to readers.: “As we approach the month of Ramadan, we are happy to announce that we are bringing the annual Gulf News subscription offer back. There is no substitute to the charm of holding and reading a newspaper and we want to give the best offer to all our readers, especially as many of them have been our loyal readers for well over two decades.

“All annual subscribers - new and those who will be renewing their subscription - will get Dh1,000 back in value as vouchers. I would also like to thank all our esteemed partners for their participation in the campaign.”

What our campaign partners have to say

Collaborating with Gulf News for the annual subscription, Aamir Rizwan the Chief Strategy Officer at Brainy n Bright, said: “We shape young minds globally through STEM education, offering our courses to Gulf News readers in a subscription campaign. Brainy n Bright, a leading global EdTech firm with Innovation Labs in the USA, UAE, and India, is rapidly expanding through our entrepreneur-friendly franchise model. Our AI Internship Programmes, tailored for students as young as 12 years, received acclaim for providing industry work experience in partnership with global tech companies. Recognised as the Best EdTech Brand of 2023, we collaborate with schools, universities, and communities worldwide, inviting all to join us in exploring emerging technologies.”

On the other hand, Abdulrahim Al Khaja, the Chairman and owner of Al Khaja Group, spoke about how Gulf News subscribers will be able to enjoy delicious treats at top restaurants: “Al Khaja Group, the umbrella organisation for The Pizza Company and Hatam, is proud to unveil our strategic collaboration with Gulf News. This trusted partnership combines our culinary prowess with Gulf News' extensive reach across the UAE, ensuring a diverse audience experiences our offerings. We are eager to deliver unparalleled dining experiences that resonate with a broad spectrum of individuals, leveraging Gulf News' esteemed platform. This collaboration signifies not only culinary excellence but also underscores our commitment to engaging and delighting audiences through a trusted media channel. We are excited to welcome Gulf News clients to our restaurants and look forward to seeing them enjoy our delicious dishes.”

The Gulf News subscription is also going to bring in some great, sustainable additions to your home. Nadeem Khan Awan, the Managing Partner at SRG Nurseries LLC added: “This year, SRG Nurseries LLC is honoured to partner with Gulf News, bringing forth dynamic landscaping and horticultural services. Our team is grateful for the opportunity to enhance green spaces of various scales for the valued subscribers of Gulf News.”

Rahul Chandra, Head of marketing at BLACK+DECKER, said: “We are delighted to partner with Gulf News on this exciting campaign. This collaboration between BLACK+DECKER and Gulf News not only rewards loyal readers but also highlights our commitment to adding value to our customers' lives. It's a testament to our dedication to quality and service, and we look forward to the positive impact our products will have in every household.”

The company has even created a dedicated online page, enabling Gulf News subscribers to redeem their vouchers. This can be done at blackanddeckerredemption.ae.

Three easy ways to subscribe to the Gulf News print and digital bundle offer: 1) You can email at digitalsubscriptions@gulfnews.com or call on 600599901.

2) You can email at circ@gulfnews.com or call on 600587234.

3) Log on to the online Gulf News store: store.gulfnews.com