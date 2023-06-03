1. Dh800 fine, four black points for distracted driving in Abu Dhabi

Police release video showing an accident due to distracted driving

2. India triple train crash: How did the accident happen? Why do trains go off tracks?

How 2 superfast trains and freight train collided: It all happened in a matter of minutes...

3. At least 288 dead, 850 injured in three-train collision in India

With rescuers pulling wounded out of wreckage, fears mount toll could still rise

4. At what age do we start feeling old? Is there really an age?

There’s a lot more to ageing than just physical signs

5. On job loss insurance, 12-month validity is a must