Umm Al Quwain: Authorities in Umm Al Quwain have urged beachgoers to exercise caution after two men were drowned in two separate incidents on Friday.
Brigadier Khalifa Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department at the Umm Al Quwain Police General Command, appealed to the public not to venture into the sea during high tide and poor weather conditions.
Members of the public should follow all safety precautions and pay heed to warning signs, Umm Al Quwain Police said.
The two drownings on Friday occurred at Al Bait Metwahid.