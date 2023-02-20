Dubai: The 1 Billion Meals initiative, the region's largest food donation drive to support the underprivileged and undernourished in 50 countries across four continents, on Monday announced the completion of the distribution of 36.7 million meals in Sudan and Jordan, as well as several countries in Sahel and West Africa.

The food aid, in the form of parcels containing basic essential foods and nutritions, provided by the 1 Billion Meals initiative, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), reached 612,250 people.

This was done in collaboration with the Food Banking Regional Network (FRBN), local food banks, local authorities, and various social and humanitarian organisations in beneficiary countries.

A total of 14,235,000 meals were distributed in 11 states in Sudan, in collaboration with FBRN and Zad Sudan Development Organisation. In Jordan, 12 million meals were distributed in 12 governorates in collaboration with FBRN, Jordan Food Bank, and several associations throughout the Kingdom.

Six million meals were distributed in the cities of Chinguetti and Atar, and the provinces of Le Ksar, Dar Naim, Toujounine, and Teyarett, in Mauritania, in collaboration with FBRN, the West African Food Bank Network, and local government entities.

A total of 4.5 million meals were distributed equally in Senegal, Mali, and Guinea – amounting to 1.5 million meals in each country. In Senegal, food aid was distributed in Kolkh, Polka, Jiamakir, and Pay, in collaboration with the Senegal Food Bank.

In Mali, the meals were distributed in Khay, Kandy, Takotala, and Waiko, in collaboration with the Mali Food Bank. In Guinea, food aid was distributed to beneficiaries in Hormamo, Siri, Hoflo, Muski, and Yodeer, in collaboration with the Guinea Food Bank.

Supporting beneficiaries

Sarah Al Nuaimi, director of MBRGI, said: “The 1 Billion Meals initiative aims to deliver food aid to underprivileged individuals, families, refugees, and displaced people in 50 countries. We delivered equivalent to 36,735,000 meals to beneficiaries in six countries to provide them with a food security net, in cooperation with local entities and organisations, in support of the initiative’s message as the largest of its kind in the region.”

She added: “Our collaboration with the Food Banking Regional Network benefited from its presence in tens of countries. We aim to continue this cooperation in line with the strategic partnership between MBRGI and FBRN, to ensure food aid reaches beneficiaries directly.”

Message of solidarity

Moez Al-Shahdi, founder and head of FBRN, said: “The joint efforts between FBRN and MBRGI allowed food support from the 1 Billion Meals initiative to reach underprivileged individuals in several countries and communities directly. The initiative sends a clear message of humanitarian solidarity across countries and borders.”

Al-Shahdi highlighted that collaboration and coordination in humanitarian and charity work magnifies its impact and broadens the circle of beneficiaries. He commended the partnership with MBRGI in this regard, especially at a time when hunger threatens more than 800 million people around the globe.

1 Billion Meals Initiative