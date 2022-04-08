Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has issued a decision to withdraw and recall a specific batch of Kinder Surprise Maxi chocolate eggs, weighing 100 grams each, from market shelves in the UAE.
“The decision is based on reports and technical information regarding the registration of salmonella infections in several European countries that were linked to the consumption of Kinder chocolate products,” the MoCCAE said in a social media alert on Friday.
Withdrawn lot
The withdrawn lot has an expiry date of October 1, and was produced in Belgium.
“In order to ensure the safety of consumers, the MoCCAE has issued a decision to withdraw these products from the market. We will also issue a list of other lots, along with their expiry dates, and we will then coordinate with other entities, including food safety authorities, to withdraw them from the markets,” it added.
International reports
Several Kinder chocolate products, including the popular Kinder Eggs, have also been recalled across Europe and Canada due to a salmonella outbreak. In fact, at least 134 cases have been reported by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, mainly among children under 10 years old. The first case was identified in the United Kingdom in early January.
A batch of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs has also been withdrawn in New Zealand. Meanwhile, the Unites States is investigating whether the contaminated lot has been imported into the country.
Source of outbreak
Ferrero, the company which produces Kinder, told European authorities that it was able to track down the origin of the salmonella outbreak to a filter at the company’s plant in Arlon, Belgium. The filter, at the outlet of two raw material tanks, has now been removed, after the presence of salmonella was detected on December 15.