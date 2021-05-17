Dubai: The UAE has administered over 11.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far among residents and citizens. While there was a phase with priority to the elderly and people with chronic conditions, now anyone who is a resident or a citizen older than 16 can get vaccinated in the UAE.
The UAE has approved three vaccines: Sinopharm, Pfizer/BioNtech and Sputnik V. All of these are available for free at respective vaccination centres across the country. Booking is essential for almost all of these centres unless you fall under a specific category.
SEHA vaccination centres
Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) is also administering the Sinopharm and Pfizer BioNTech vaccines through drive-through centres and other centres. Residents and citizens can book an appointment through the SEHA app for these locations, or by calling 80050.
Here's a list of SEHA's drive-through centres for the Pfizer BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines across UAE:
Dubai drive-through centres
- Mina Rashid
- City Walk Dubai
- Al Khawaneej
Abu Dhabi and Al Ain drive-through centres
- Al Wathba
- Al Bahia
- Al Shamkha
- Zayed Sports City
- Abu Dhabi Corniche
- Al Sarouj (Al Ain)
- Asharij (Al Ain)
- Al Hili (Al Ain)
Other emirates (drive-through centres)
- Al Jerf 2 (Ajman)
- Fujairah screening centre (Fujairah)
- Dafan Al Khor (Ras Al Khaimah)
- Al Bait Metwahhed (Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain)
Other centres (not drive-through)
Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Abu Dhabi City – operational from 7am to 10pm
Al Ain Convention Center, Al Ain City – operational from 7am to 10pm
Madinat Zayed Wedding Hall, Al Dhafra – operational from 8am to 7.30pm
Dubai Parks & Resort, Dubai – operational from 9am to 5pm
Who can walk in for the COVID vaccine?
The following priority categories are eligible for walk-in vaccination at SEHA vaccination centers, facilities and clinics, without an appointment:
- UAE nationals and their household workers
- Senior citizens and residents (60+ years old)
- People of determination
- People with chronic diseases
So, unless you fall in one of these categories you will need to book an appointment in advance for the vaccination.
*This information is based on the current data on the SEHA website and app, and may change at the discretion of the authority.