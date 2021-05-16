1 of 12
The D-Day has finally arrived... and Dubai is showing the world it's up for Business. That a fast-tracked vaccinated society is the key to drive economies in these COVID-19 infested times. Above, exhibitors at Expo 2020 pavillion on the first day of Arabian Travel Market 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre and Exhibition halls, Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
2 of 12
The opening of the Arabian Travel Market as an in-person event on Sunday (May 16) is part of Dubai's narrative - that the various wheels and cogs making up its economy are starting to come together. And that it's for the rest of the world to do their bit with their own vaccination rollouts and all the rest of it.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3 of 12
That more than 60 countries and their representatives will be part of the region's biggest travel and tourism event is all the more remarkable. This year's ATM 2021, which runs from May 16-19, need to be celebrated on this single point. Sure, there will be key sourcing markets such as India and the UK that will have a vastly reduced visibility, but Dubai will leave the 'What if's' for later.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
4 of 12
The theme of this year's ATM 2021 is about 're-connecting'. So, if before 2020, it was about launching the next big hotel project in Dubai or the UAE, this year will be about marking the small wins, whether that's through re-openings or re-launches. The UAE's travel and tourism industry treat each as another piece falling into its rightful place.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
5 of 12
Being the first in-person trade event in Dubai of the year, this ATM will adhere to all the safety guidelines required by the Government. Each person walking through the exhibition halls at Dubai World Trade Centre will have all the assurances needed about his or health and safety. Above, exhibitors at the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stall.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6 of 12
Understandably, Emirates airline is the cynosure of all attention at ATM, being the platform of choice for Dubai's re-connecting with the world. Whether it's the introduction of a 'Premium Economy', COVID-19 related health cover for its passengers, or jointly rolling out IATA's Travel Pass, Emirates has done it all. In doing so, takes Dubai closer to its desired goals.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
7 of 12
This ATM is not just a Dubai story. Other emirates are moving ahead with their own turnaround plans for their tourism sector. Ras Al Khaimah's flag has been flying high since the second-half of 2020, with each new adventure trail and mountain attraction it's been adding for the fun seekers.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 12
In the greater scheme of things, ATM 2021 is the appetiser before the main course - the Expo, scheduled from October. Every learning that ATM 2021 will offer will be replicated for the Expo. Any gaps that show up over the next three days will be dissected and filled.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
9 of 12
Visitors at the Abu Dhabi pavilion on the opening day of Arabian Travel Market 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10 of 12
The eventual turnout during the four-day event will be keenly awaited. If not anything else, it will show the how the city is geared to hold a trade show, an exhibition, conference or anything that will see attendees in high numbers. Above, a staff member preparing traditional tea for visitors at the Morocco pavilion on the opening day of Arabian Travel Market 2021.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
11 of 12
City hotels too will have something to show for all the hard graft put in during these 14 months. Reliant heavily on staycations and corporate stays, they now have a chance to see how they have adapted to a post-COVID-19 world for the hospitality sector.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
12 of 12
Visitors at the Israel pavilion. Each visitor at ATM 2021 will be part of the 'Dubai is Back' message that will filter out from the halls of the Dubai World Trade Centre. And that message will get delivered loud and clear.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News