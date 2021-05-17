1 of 12
(L-R) Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi and Miss Universe Brazil Julia Gama appears onstage at the Miss Universe pageant.
Andrea Meza of Mexico was named Miss Universe 2020 at the pageant’s finals night held Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza beat out 74 other women representing their countries and territories.
Meza, who has a software engineering degree, beat out out Miss Brazil at the end of the night, screaming Sunday when the announcer shouted "Viva Mexico!"
Previous winner Zozibini Tunzi fit the crown on Meza's head and waited to make sure it would stay in place as Meza beamed and took her first walk to the front of the stage.
Tunzi, a public relations professional who became the first Black woman from South Africa to win the contest, had held the title since December 2019. Last year's ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic.
The pageant was hosted by "Access Hollywood's" Mario Lopez and actor and model Olivia Culpo, the 2012 Miss Universe. It was broadcast live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida.
Ahead of the pageant, Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, stated that they had spent months planning a safe competition that followed similar guidelines as last November's 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis.
