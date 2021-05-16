1 of 7
Bentley has introduced the Balance Bike, a pedal-less bike that teaches children, from three years and upwards, how to balance on two wheels while building their confidence on a bicycle.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 7
Created in a range of colours to match paint options available to Bentley customers, the automaker says its Balance Bike has been conceived with the same meticulous attention to detail and style as Bentley Motors’ car designs.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 7
The bike gets diamond-quilted handlebars that echo the luxury detailing found in Bentley cars, with the wings emblem prominently positioned below them. The ‘Bentley’ name is painted across the frame of each Balance Bike for a distinctive reference to the brand.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 7
Four colourways are available, matching the exclusive paints used on Bentley’s cars. Children and parents can select their favourite colour from a choice of Onyx, Glacier White, Sequin Blue and Dragon Red.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 7
The Bentley Balance Bike also comes with a unique safety locking brake system, giving children greater stopping power, so they can ride with confidence – a feature not available on many other balance bikes on the market.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 7
Bentley says the magnesium alloy frame is inspired by the lines of Bentley cars and can support up to 35 kg of weight, despite the frame itself only weighing 650 g. Aluminium wheel rims can withstand high degrees of curb weight but do not add bulk to the bike.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 7
The Bentley Balance Bike is available for £450 (approx.Dh2,330) at shop.bentleymotors.com/products/balance-bike
Image Credit: Supplied