It said travelers would do well to plan ahead, ensuring passport validity and budgeting for expenses. “Consider expedited processing options if needed and stay updated on visa requirements. Make sure to provide accurate information on the application form and submit required documents promptly. Note that optional services like Visa At Your Doorstep or Premium Lounge do not expedite processing.”

The advice is part of VFS Global’s #DoNotFallForFraud campaign which covers several scenarios.

As explained on its website, VFS Global said, “Visa appointments are available online on a first-come, first-serve basis. Availability of visa appointment slots are at the sole discretion of the governments (embassies/consulates).”

Further, VFS Global has clarified that it has no role or influence on the decision of a visa application. “Decisions on visa applications, the visa tenure, and timelines to process them are at the sole discretion of the respective governments (embassies/consulates),” it said, adding opting for any value-added services has no influence on a quicker or positive visa decision by the concerned embassy/consulate.

Touching upon other scenarios, VFS Global said it does not work in association with any third-party entities. “Beware of scammers and fraudulent entities who claim to be associated with VFS Global in any capacity or pose as VFS Global to dupe unsuspecting visa applicants.”

It also said “Beware of fraudsters who tend to lure unsuspecting visa aspirants with fake website links similar to those of VFS Global. Verify the logo at the top to ascertain authenticity.”

VFS Global never asks an applicant to share any personal information on social media, emails, SMS, or calls, it said, adding, “Please do not share your personal information on social media, emails, SMS, or calls unless you are certain the person or organisation requesting it is legitimate.”