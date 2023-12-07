Dubai: The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) has launched the fourth cycle of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award.

Suqia, a member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation , is a non-profit organisation that works mainly in researching and developing solutions to water scarcity problems and providing safe drinking water to help communities suffering from water shortages and pollution.

To date, Suqia has positively impacted the lives of more than 13.6 million people in 37 countries. The benefitting countries include, Bosnia, Somalia, Sudan, Egypt, Mali, Brazil and others.”

Speaking to Gulf News, Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia UAE said at COP28 that the non-profit organisation is announcing the fourth cycle of its award with a collective prize money of $1 million.

4th cycle, 4 categories

He explained that in this cycle, four categories will be rewarded.

Al Shamsi said: “The categories are Innovative Projects Award, which includes the small and large projects’ awards; the Innovative Research and Development Award, which includes national and international Awards; the Innovative Individual Award, which includes the Distinguished Research Award and the Youth Award; and the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award.”

He added: “The award aims to encourage leading organisations, research centres, youth and innovators around the world to compete to find sustainable and innovative solutions to the water scarcity challenge faced by poor and afflicted communities around the world.”

This million-dollar award enhances the UAE’s efforts in global humanitarian work by encouraging and recognising organisations, individuals, and innovators who develop practical and sustainable solutions for the challenges of water scarcity using renewable energy. - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE)

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in 2015. “The idea is to award innovators with solutions to provide clean drinking water to countries in need of it. The award is managed by UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia), which is a charitable foundation established by His Highness.”

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE).

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE), officially launched the fourth cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award at DEWA’s stand in COP28.

Global humanitarian work

“This award bears the name of a leader whose generosity goes beyond the UAE and whose helping hand reaches out to those in need all over the world. This million-dollar aAward enhances the UAE’s efforts in global humanitarian work by encouraging and recognising organisations, individuals, and innovators who develop practical and sustainable solutions for the challenges of water scarcity using renewable energy.

Image Credit: Supplied

“This follows the UAE’s approach of actively contributing to providing solutions to the challenges facing the world and helping less developed societies to confront challenges and achieve sustainable development.

"This million-dollar award enhances the UAE’s efforts in global humanitarian work by encouraging and recognising organisations, individuals, and innovators who develop practical and sustainable solutions for the challenges of water scarcity using renewable energy. This follows the UAE’s approach of actively contributing to providing solutions to the challenges facing the world and helping less developed societies to confront challenges and achieve sustainable development,” said Al Tayer at the event.

Over the past three cycles of the award, 31 winners from 22 countries were recognised for their innovative projects in water desalination and purification using renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, biomass, hydropower, osmotic power, and geothermal technologies.

The previous cycle received entries from 56 countries around the world. In January, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received the winners of the third cycle of the Award.

About the award

Al Shamsi said the categories have been updated owing the advancements in innovative solutions. “We are attracting innovators, researchers, people with solutions that provide clean drinking water by utilising renewable energy sources in different categories.”

How to join

Applications will be received until 30 April 2024 at www.mbrwateraward.ae/awards

Results are expected to be announced by end of 2024.