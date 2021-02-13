Sharjah: A new permanent photo exhibition called ‘Gallery X’ was launched in Sharjah on Saturday to showcase the work of leading photographers who have participated previously in the Xposure International Photography Festival.
The fifth annual edition of Xposure, which ran for four days, concluded on Saturday at Expo Centre Sharjah. Diverse coverage
To be housed at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Gallery X will be a new permanent gallery in Sharjah. Gallery X, organisers said, emerged from a wish to offer tribute to the work by generations of photographers, “which have enabled the world to put a face to breaking news, nature’s beauty and its wrath, people and their emotions, arts and life, architecture, science and medicine, music, literature — just about everything that make up our visual memories”.
Award-winning images
The gallery curation, to feature a new exhibition every month, will include images captured by photographers who have received awards or been nominated at past editions of Xposure awards.
Unique merchandising line
Gallery X will also launch a line of merchandise sporting the Xposure brand that will include T-shirts, hoodies, caps, mugs, among other items. These items were launched at the Gallery X stall at Xposure and are available for purchase.