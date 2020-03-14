All outgoing and incoming flights to be suspended from Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Iraq

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Iraq as of March 17, 2020, until further notice.

The flight suspension is part of the precautionary measures being taken by the UAE to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In a statement released on Saturday, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said that the decision has been made after reviewing and analysing the overall global situation and the virus spread to most countries of the world, including Italy. It was taken in coordination with the concerned authorities in the country , including the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management authority (NCEMA).

NCEMA, and other concerned authorities, will continue to closely monitor the situation in the world and will take appropriate preventative measures based on careful analysis of ongoing developments as necessary.