Khalifa Rashid Dafoos Al Muhairi Image Credit: Twiter

Dubai: Heartfelt tributes poured in for an Emirati ex-police officer known through his social media platform as a "cancer fighter", who died on Tuesday following a five-year battle with the disease.

Khalifa Bin Dafoos Al Muhairi became an amputee as cancer progressed but bravely fought lung cancer, thereby becoming a source of inspiration for many.

He was 29.

His Hignhess Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, paid a rich tribute to Al Muhairi.

“Our deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of cancer fighter Khalifa Rashid Dafoos Al Muhairi. Khalifa, may Allah rest his soul in peace, will remain an inspiring source of optimism, hope, patience and positivity. May God accept him, rest his soul in eternal peace and grant his family patience and solace,” stated Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed in a tweet on Tuesday.

Al Muhairi went through debilitating three-week courses of chemotherapy for Stage 4 lung cancer.

In July 2018, Al Muhairi posted an emotional video on Instagram after being told by his doctors that a potentially life-saving trial treatment would cost the equivalent of Dh3 million.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, stepped in to help fund his expensive cancer treatment after his chemotherapy stopped working.

On Tuesday, the Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, sent out words of condolences on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

He tweeted: ‎"The hero left this world as a young man but he leaves behind hope and optimism."

Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also tweeted: “We pray to Allah, the Almighty, to rest the soul of cancer fighter Khalifa Al Muhairi in peace and place him in paradise, and give his family the patience and solace. Despite the great challenges he has been through, Khalifa was an inspiring model of strength, patience and determination for all Emiratis. May God bestow mercy upon our hero #Khalifa_Dafoos."

Al Muhairi, a former Dubai Police officer, lost his left leg when the cancer spread. As an amputee, he inspired many by taking part in Special Olympics on the torch relay team. He toured the UAE in the build up to the Games beginning in Abu Dhabi.