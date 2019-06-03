Gargash: Retreat can be due to pressure, insincere intentions or absence of credibility

Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Qatar’s backtracking on statements adopted by Gulf and Arab leaders last week can be due to pressure, insincere intentions or absence of credibility, Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash has said.

His remarks came after Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani expressed his country’s reservations on two final statements issued by emergency Gulf and Arab summits held on Thursday in the Saudi city of Makkah on Iran’s regional escalation.

Qatar sent its prime minister to attend both events, which condemned Iran’s meddling in the region and confirmed unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council amid a dispute between Doha and Gulf neighbours. Doha is a close ally of Iran.

“It seems to me that presence, agreement at meetings, then going back on what has been agreed on is due either to pressure on the weak lacking sovereignty, insincere intentions or absence of credibility. Or all these factors combined,” Gargash tweeted. In another tweet, Gargash sarcastically noted that Qatar may later get a "new phone call and go back on what it has [already]gone back on."

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic and transportation links with Qatar over its support for extremist groups.

The quartet has set several conditions to mend ties with Qatar, including the emirate’s severance of links with militant and terror groups.