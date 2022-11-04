Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, attended an event organised by the Dubai Centre for Special Needs’ (DCSN) to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Sheikha Latifa congratulated the Centre on its achievements over the last four decades. She expressed her appreciation for the Center’s efforts to provide services that cater to the academic, physical, social and emotional needs of people of determination and promote their integration into society in line with the vision of the leadership.

“Guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE government places great emphasis on empowering People of Determination and creating a conducive environment for them to develop their skills and achieve excellence in various fields,” Sheikha Latifa said.

During the event, Dr Abdullah Al Khayat, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Centre, delivered a speech where he highlighted the key achievements of the Dubai Centre for Special Needs. He also spoke about the establishment of the Centre 40 years ago and the generous support it continues to receive from the community. Dr Al Khayat expressed his sincere appreciation to Sheikha Latifa for supporting the event.

He also thanked the Centre’s patrons for their commitment towards supporting students at the Centre, which contributed to enhancing DSCN’s profile as one of the leading centres for people of determination in the region.

Annual concert

In a speech by Dr Mahshid Salehi, Director of the Dubai Centre for Special Needs, she said: “This year’s annual concert is centred on celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Dubai Centre for Special Needs. It is especially touching that we are celebrating the achievements of the Center with all those who were part of the Center’s success story.”

“I feel so privileged to have, and still be a part of, something so incredibly special. Most of the students performing, I have watched grow up, and I feel like I have the most wonderful extended family,” Dr Salehi added.

During the event, hosted at the Centre’s auditorium, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed watched a live musical and theatrical performance by the Center’s students titled ‘The Secret Diary of DCSN’. The performance, which showcased the students’ multiple talents, was held in the presence of the Center’s Board of Directors, Board Members as well as the students’ friends and families who worked on putting the show together. Long-term patrons of the Center were honoured at the ceremony by the Center’s chairman and director.

Following the event, Sheikha Latifa visited DCSN’s Art Shop where she viewed the art pieces and creative craft works that were developed by the Centre’s students.