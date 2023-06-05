Top Trending Stories This Evening

1. UAE: 30-day visit visa extension – all you need to know

According to immigration authorities, only travel agencies can apply to extend the visa

2. UAE sets tax rules for non-resident person's nexus

Foreign companies to be taxed on income derived from immovable property located in the UAE

3. Kuwait to import domestic workers from Ethiopia

Kuwait implements contingency plan to secure domestic worker supply

4. At what age do we start feeling old? Is there really an age?

There’s a lot more to ageing than just physical signs.

5. Abu Dhabi nurse wins Dh20 million in Big Ticket draw

Lovesy Mole Achamma was named the lucky winner on Saturday

