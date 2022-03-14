Dubai: The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) has set the admission age for students in all grades, from kindergarten to grade 12, for the next academic year 2022/23.
Admission age
KG1: 4 years
KG2: 5 years
Grade 1: 6-8 years
Grade 2: 7-9 years
Grade 3: 8-10 years
Grade 4: 9-11 years
Grade 5: 10-12 years
Grade 6: 11-13 years
Grade 7: 12-14 years
Grade 8: 13-15 years
Grade 9: 14-16 years
Grade 10: 15-17 years
Grade 11: 16-18 years
Grade 12: 17-19 years
Registration period
ESE on Monday announced the opening of registration period (March 14 to April 1) and transfer to government schools for the new academic year for Emirati students, children of Emirati women and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Meanwhile the registration period of all other expats students in government schools is April 17 to 29.
ESE provided multiple channels for registration through the student portal on the Al Manhal system, as well as an explanatory video on the steps of registration.