Sharjah: A search is on for an 18-year-old boy with autism who reportedly went missing from Sharjah on Saturday night.
He was wearing a light green pullover, green shorts and a red t-shirt at the time.
Sharjah Police have opened a missing report based on a complaint from the family of Felix Jeby Thomas.
“A search is under way,” police told Gulf News at around 2pm on Sunday.
'They lost sight of him'
According to his father, Felix had gone shopping at City Centre Sharjah with his mother and younger sister. “I was not with them. My wife said he had moved ahead while they were leaving a store, but they lost sight of him,” Jeby Thomas said.
He added that CCTV footage showed Felix behind the mall at around 8.45pm, but he could not be tracked down.
“Felix is a student of Al Ibtisama Centre for People with Disabilities in Sharjah. He usually goes shopping with family. There have been no such issues earlier. We don’t know if anything made him upset,” the father said.
Urging residents to help find his son, he said the family has posted missing reports on social media and is requesting building managements in the area to check their CCTV footage to help find him.
“We are hopeful that he will be safe and we will find him soon,” he added.