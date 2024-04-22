Ajman: Police teams, in cooperation with partners, successfully towed 150 stranded vehicles after they recently got stuck in various water-logged areas in the Emirate, following record-breaking downpour.

There were 923 cases of damaged vehicles recorded, and their owners were informed of their whereabouts and how to deal with them in a way that serves the public interest.

Police received 23,000 calls and contributed to managing the weather-induced strandings by providing 88 traffic and security patrols around the clock after the country witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 75 years,

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, stated that the police contributed to successfully managing the crisis.

The police teams dealt with professionalism the reports they received, and provided support to members of the community, and helped avoid any injuries or deaths.

Lt. Col. Saeed Ali Al Madhani, Deputy Director of the Operations Department at Ajman Police, said that the command’s operations room received 23,638 calls during the days of the unprecedented rains that the country experienced, including calls requesting for help, support and opening reports.