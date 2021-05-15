File image used for illustrative purposes Image Credit:

Dubai: Eid Al Fitr gave many residents a 5-day long weekend that came to an end on May 15, Saturday, which was the 3rd day of Shawwal and the last day off for private and public sector employees in the UAE.

Before the holiday blues kick in, here's when you can expect your next long weekend off - in July. As always dates are subject to moon-sighting and have to be confirmed by the authorities, but UAE residents can expect a 6-day break in July depending on when the moon is sighted.

A leading astronomer based in Sharjah, Ebrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences and head of Sharjah Planetarium, told Gulf News that Arafat Day, the 9th day of Dhu Al Hijja, would fall on July 19 while Eid Al Adha will fall on July 20.

Taking place roughly 70 days after the end of Ramadan, Arafat Day marks the second day of Haj, or the pilgrimage. Eid Al Adha is observed on the next day, marking the conclusion of the pilgrimage to Mecca. The literal translation of Eid Al Adha is 'Festival of Sacrifice'.

According to the unified holidays' calendar released by the government, Arafat Day is a confirmed holiday, while private and public employees could get three days off for Eid Al Adha. If, according to Al Jarwan's predictions, Arafat Day falls on July 19 (Monday) and Eid Al Adha is on July 20 (Tuesday), holidays would be from July 19 to July 22.

Given that July 22 is a Thursday, and many residents have Friday and Saturday off, this would mean a 6-day long weekend. If you don't have Saturday off, it would still mean 5 days off, long enough for a quick reset and refresh for the mind.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources usually confirms the holidays for the public sector, while the Ministry of Human resources and Emiratisation announces the holidays for the private sector. Holidays will be confirmed closer to the expected dates.