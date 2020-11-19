Sharjah astronomer also said UAE residents can expect Eid Al Adha to fall on July 20, 2021

Al Noor mosque at Sharjah Buhairah Corniche. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: A leading Sharjah-based astronomer has revealed his predictions for Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr 2021, based on astronomical calculations.

Ebrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences and head of Sharjah Planetarium, said that the new crescent moon for Ramadan will form on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 6.31 am.

“We will be able to be see the crescent moon the next day, although with some difficulty, on the evening of April 13, which signifies the start of Ramadan,” he said.

Al Jarwan explained that the weather will be quite pleasant since the period from March 21 to June 21 is considered as Spring, “and so the coming month of Ramadan will witness moderate temperatures."

Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha

Al Jarwan pointed out that the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal will form on May 11, 2021, although it is not expected to be visible until Thursday, May 13, which will mark the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is a three-day celebration which is marked by public holidays in the UAE. Employees across private and public sectors get three days off to mark the celebration based on a unified holiday calendar.

He also explained that the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent moon is likely to form on Saturday, July 10, and that the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah will fall on July 11, while adding that Eid Al Adha 2021 will be observed on Tuesday, July 20.