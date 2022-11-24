Abu Dhabi: The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Jordan’s King Abdullah II held talks on the fraternal relations binding their countries and various avenues of cooperation for the best interests of their peoples.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed King Abdullah to his second home country and wished him good health and wellbeing. He wished Jordan and its people continued progress and prosperity.
The two leaders discussed opportunities for developing various avenues and aspects of cooperation, particularly in development and economy, to serve the mutual interests of the two nations and peoples.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and other sheikhs, as well as senior officials from both sides.