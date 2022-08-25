Athens: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meeting on Thursday in Athens with Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the friendly Republic of Greece.

At the beginning of the meeting that took place at the presidential palace, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomed Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and congratulated him on becoming the President of the United Arab Emirates, hoping that his visit will enhance the friendship and cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and their people.

Greece considers the UAE as its strategic partner, Sakellaropoulou said, adding that both countries share the same vision towards peace, security and prosperity in the region.

President Mohamed Bin Zayed receiving guard of honours on his arrivals in Athens on Thursday

The Greek President went on to say that the relations between the two countries have been strengthened over the past years, expressing her confidence that many more opportunities are available to enhance further these relations in many fields.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his happiness over meeting President of Greece and visiting the ancient city of Athens that has rich cultural and civilisational diversity, wishing Greek people further progress, development and prosperity.

President Mohamed Bin Zayed and his delegation during a meeting with officials from Republic of Greece during his official visit on Thursday

His Highness also expressed his happiness over the ongoing development of the relations between the two countries witnessed in the recent years, highlighting that the trade exchange between the two countries saw a 17 per cent increase, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and exchanged their views on a number of issues of common concern.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied by a delegation comprising Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; and Sulaiman Hamid Salem Al Mazroui, the UAE Ambassador to Greece.