Bijesh Bose, 33, who works as an accountant in Dubai, is the latest UAE millionaire. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Newborn twins in Sharjah brought luck to their father as he won a Dh1 million jackpot in the latest Big Ticket draw. Indian expatriate Bijesh Bose, 33, working as an accountant in Dubai, is the latest UAE millionaire. He will be sharing the prize money with 14 others.

Unable to contain his excitement, Bose said his twins brought him all the luck. “I haven’t yet decided what to do with the winning amount. Definitely, a large part of it will be saved for the future of my family. Charity is also on the agenda.”

Receiving the good news

Bose got the big news — about his Big Ticket windfall — just as he stepped out of the hospital for lunch, where his wife had given birth to twins two days ago. He was simply elated to hear that he had turned a millionaire. He said it was double celebration for the family.

Bose said he received a call from Big Ticket host Bouchra, telling him that he had won the weekly Dh1 million in the electronic draw and that he was Big Ticket’s newest millionaire. When a Big Ticket representative spoke to Bose after the call, he said he was grateful for the win. “Just two days ago, my wife gave birth to twins and today I’ve won a million dirhams with Big Ticket. I believe my newborns have brought me all the luck.”

When asked how he would spend his winnings, he said: “I haven’t thought of anything yet. First, I have to divide the money among my friends and colleagues who shared this ticket with me. After the excitement settle, I’ll start planning on how to put the money to good use.”

A millionaire every week

Earlier this month, Big Ticket had announced that for the first time ever, it would be making a millionaire every week this December. On December 9, Big Ticket conducted the first of its four e-draws for the month. All weekly draw winners also stand a chance to win the mega Dh25 million grand prize, the Dh2 million second prize or four other cash prizes on January 3.

